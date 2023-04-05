BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.00 million-$596.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.10 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 85.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 119.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

