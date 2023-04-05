BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $868.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $813.00 to $868.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.77.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $659.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $691.97 and its 200-day moving average is $680.33. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.