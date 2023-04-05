Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2027 earnings at $10.84 EPS.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of MRK stock opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
