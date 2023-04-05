Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $117.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.
Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CPT opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
