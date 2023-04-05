Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $220,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
MDLZ opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
