Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 2.8 %

CMI opened at $231.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average of $238.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

