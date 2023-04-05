Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 165,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 98,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 499,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 162,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
