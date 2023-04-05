Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $395,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Verizon Communications comprises 0.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

VZ opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

