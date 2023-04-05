Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Cellectis stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

