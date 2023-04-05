ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Insider Activity

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after buying an additional 932,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 37.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,213 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

