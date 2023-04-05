Citigroup Cuts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $23.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

