Citigroup Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $38.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $860.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

