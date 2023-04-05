Citigroup Upgrades Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) to Buy

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Mirvac Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

