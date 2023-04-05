Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.