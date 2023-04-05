Clarius Group LLC Has $615,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Sony Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

