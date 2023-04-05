Clarius Group LLC Has $925,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

