Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

