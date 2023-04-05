Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.29) to GBX 2,987 ($37.10) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

