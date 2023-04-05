Clarius Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.4 %

Blackstone stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

