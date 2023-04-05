Clarius Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $392.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day moving average is $368.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,148. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

