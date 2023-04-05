Clarius Group LLC Sells 804 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $142.14 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $181.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

