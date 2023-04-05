Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $935.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.65.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

