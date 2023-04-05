Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

