Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.
