Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.