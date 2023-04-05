ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

