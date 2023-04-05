Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

