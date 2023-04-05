Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,123,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

