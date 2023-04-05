Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,293 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

FANG stock opened at $141.65 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.21.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

