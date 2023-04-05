Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 85,348 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

