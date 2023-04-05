Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.05 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American International Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.
American International Group Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
