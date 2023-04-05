Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDY stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $575.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

