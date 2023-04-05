Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

