Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

