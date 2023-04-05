Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,887,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after buying an additional 648,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 590,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 32.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,480. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BOX opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

