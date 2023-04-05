Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.