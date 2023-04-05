Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

