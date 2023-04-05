Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

