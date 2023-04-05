Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

