Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,291 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE XYL opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.