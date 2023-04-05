Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

