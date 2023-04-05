Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

