Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

