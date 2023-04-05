Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

