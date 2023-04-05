Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

TSLA opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $609.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

