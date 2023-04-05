Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.97) to GBX 152 ($1.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.41) to GBX 190 ($2.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

