Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Boosted by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

