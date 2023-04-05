DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 28th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DBL opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.