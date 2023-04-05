Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DEI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NYSE DEI opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $33.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 228,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

