Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DEI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.
Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE DEI opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $33.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Can a New CEO for Lyft Be a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.