Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.