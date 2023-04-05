Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 272 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.